PIA to open office at KCCI

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik has announced that a memorandum of understanding with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) will be signed by next Monday for setting up a PIA office at the KCCI premises, which would provide extra services and facilities to the business community, a statement said.

During a visit to KCCI, Malik said that PIA had the potential to grow, but unfortunately due to poor policies and management, the issues being faced by the airline were largely ignored during the last 10 to 12 years, which resulted in overstaffing and excessive liabilities.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured that whatever is recommended by PIA will be prioritised in the lager interest of the country, which has never happened before, while during a Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister also categorically stated that any individual found in interfering in PIA’s affairs will be facing strict action,” he added.