Palestinian shot dead in West Bank clashes

HEBRON, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian man was shot and killed on Monday during clashes with Israeli forces in the south of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry and medics said. Palestinian medical sources identified the man as 22-year-old Omar al-Badawi, who was hit in the chest with live fire before being taken to Ahali hospital in the nearby city of Hebron, where he was pronounced dead. The clashes came as Palestinians in the West Bank marked the 15th anniversary of the death of former president Yasser Arafat.