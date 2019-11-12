Market launched to provide fruits & vegetables at low prices

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Monday inaugurated a farmer market on the Dilazak Road to provide fruit and vegetables to people at subsidised prices.

Peshawar Division Commissioner Shahab Ali Shah has inaugurated the market near Tehmas Khan Football Stadium. The market has been established on the directives of the provincial government to provide people with fruit and vegetables at lower prices compared to other markets. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan, Director Agriculture Javed Iqbal and other public servants were also present. Shahab Ali Shah said that a total of eight farmer markets had been set up across the province, adding that other such markets would also be set up shortly. He said no taxes or additional fees would be charged in the newly formed markets, which would result in relief to people in prices of items of daily use. The official said that farmers would also be paid suitable prices for their items. The Agriculture Department would manage and look after the affairs of these markets, he added.