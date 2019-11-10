Dharna losses

It has been almost two weeks since Maulana Fazlur Rehman started his 'Azadi March' from all over the country, and finally reaching the designated site near 'Peshawer Mor' on the Kashmir Highway, Islamabad. Both sides are apparently sticking to their demands. There has been a series of meetings between the representatives of both the parties. No progress on the main issues has come out so far. We all sincerely hope the dharna ends soon and life in Islamabad returns to normal. The other aspect of this uncertain situation is the economic loss which is being caused as a result of this sit-in. The exact figure of this loss will only be available after the dharna has ended. But certainly it's going to be in billions of rupees.

The government is paying Rs1500/day for each container. There are hundreds of these, which have been placed at many places to block the roads. Some of the traders are now complaining that their export commitments are being delayed due to these containers being used as road-blocks. For the last two weeks there been no weekly bazaars along the Kashmir Highway. Thousands of people connected with these 'Sasta' bazaars are also suffering economic loss of some sort. The prices of essential commodities have also gone up around the dharna site. No foreigner is willing to invest in Pakistan under the prevailing environments. Our country has already a long way to go in debt servicing, both internal and external. The economic loss that would have occurred due to this dharna will adversely affect our ability to return loans or spend the money on people's welfare projects. I leave it upon the government as well as the dharna party to realize the gravity of the situation.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad