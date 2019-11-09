close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

Official warns against hoarding

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

DIR: Deputy Commissioner of Upper Dir Khalid Iqbal Khattak has said that profiteering and stockpiling would not be tolerated at any cost as officials of the district administration would visit markets and bazaars daily in the district. He was chairing a meeting that discussed how to prevent hoarding and ensure that traders sell items as per the official pricelists.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar