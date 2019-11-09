Official warns against hoarding

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DIR: Deputy Commissioner of Upper Dir Khalid Iqbal Khattak has said that profiteering and stockpiling would not be tolerated at any cost as officials of the district administration would visit markets and bazaars daily in the district. He was chairing a meeting that discussed how to prevent hoarding and ensure that traders sell items as per the official pricelists.
