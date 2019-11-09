close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
BR
Bureau report
November 9, 2019

Function arranged at UoP Pakistan Study Centre

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Study Centre of the University of Peshawar (UoP) arranged a special function in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him). The centre’s Director Prof Dr Fakhrul Islam presided over the programme. A known religious scholar, Maulana Shamsul Haq, shed light on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Ghulam Habib recited naat and won appreciation. The faculty members and students of the centre attended the ceremony.

