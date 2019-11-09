‘Plan ready to control prices’

LAHORE:The Punjab government will ensure 100 per cent implementation of the price control mechanism. This was stated in a meeting of Taskforce on Price Control chaired by Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Nauman Akhtar Langrial, industries and trade secretary, commissioner and deputy commissioner of Lahore. The commissioners and deputy commissioners of other areas participated in the meeting through video link.

Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab government had chalked out a plan for the provision of vegetables, fruits and other daily-use items to the consumers through online system. He said that fruits and vegetables would be provided to the consumers through online system in the first phase, whereas, other essential items will be provided to the consumers at their doorstep in the second phase. He said this welfare-oriented programme was being started from Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan.

The minister said that for the convenience of consumers, Industries and Trade Department launched Punjab Qeemat app and prices of essential items were uploaded on a daily basis on the app. Consumers should get benefit by uploading the app.

The minister said that complaints against profiteers should be registered at toll free number 0800-02345. Action will be initiated within two hours. He said the government had adopted zero tolerance policy regarding price control mechanism.

He said the deputy commissioner concerned would be held answerable in case of complaint of official price hike. He said that situation could be improved with reward and punishment system. Commendatory certificates will be awarded to five best districts on the implementation of price control mechanism. He said recommendations would be sent to Industries and Trade Department to change prices of essential items by the district administrations. He said that cultivators would be given access to model and Sunday bazaars and exemption in fee besides provision of other facilities will be ensured to them. The provincial minister directed that availability of 20kg flour bag at Rs 808 and sugar at Rs70 per kg should be ensured in the whole province. Prices of ghee will be fixed with the consultation of stakeholders. He said a draft bill was being prepared speedily for setting up a price control authority.