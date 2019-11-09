close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

IMF, WB, ADB laud circular debt capping plan

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday appreciated and expressed satisfaction with the government’s effective development of circular debt capping plan.

A high-level delegation of international financial institutions comprising members from IMF, WB and ADB held a meeting with the Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan appreciated the efforts for capping circular debt.

During the meeting, Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali and other senior officials were also present. During the meeting, steps and measures taken by the Power Division were discussed in detail. The delegation was apprised about technical/administrative measures taken by the Power Division in this regard.

Minister for Power thanked the delegation for their approval of the circular debt capping plan, a news statement issued here by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story