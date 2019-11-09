IMF, WB, ADB laud circular debt capping plan

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday appreciated and expressed satisfaction with the government’s effective development of circular debt capping plan.

A high-level delegation of international financial institutions comprising members from IMF, WB and ADB held a meeting with the Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan appreciated the efforts for capping circular debt.

During the meeting, Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali and other senior officials were also present. During the meeting, steps and measures taken by the Power Division were discussed in detail. The delegation was apprised about technical/administrative measures taken by the Power Division in this regard.

Minister for Power thanked the delegation for their approval of the circular debt capping plan, a news statement issued here by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) said.