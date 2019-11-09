close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
November 9, 2019

Indus Motor Company accelerates million tree drive

Business

 
November 9, 2019

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) accelerates the million tree plantation drive, a statement said on Friday.

Over 150 employees from Indus Motor Company and Thal Boshoku Pakistan carried out the tree plantation activity on Nov 7 in front of Thal Boshuko, which is spread over five acres, situated in Port Qasim, it added.

The activity is a part of IMC’s “Million Tree Drive” in which they have so far planted more than 300,000 trees.

As an active signatory of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), IMC has underscored its contribution towards achieving the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs).

