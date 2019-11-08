Asif Zardari being deprived of medical check-up: Bilawal Bhutto

MULTAN: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is being deprived of doctors despite repeated requests for his detailed medical checkup.

Zardari is in a critical condition, but the government is depriving him of his fundamental rights, Bilawal said in a statement issued here from the Bilawal House on Thursday. Zardari is not involved in any case, he said, adding that the government is camouflaging the critical condition of Zardari.

Even the members of his family are not being told of his actual condition. The whole family is anxious about his health. If something happens to him, the government would be responsible for consequences, he said.

Bilawal condemned deployment of army personnel for the by-poll of PS-86 Dadu despite repeated PPP protests. He said the PPP has been lodging complaints against the deployment of army for the polling process, but the Election Commission of Pakistan did not heed their protest, he said, adding that such steps unnecessarily make the armed forces controversial.

Earlier, Bilawal went to the residence of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and condoled with him on the death of his nephew Dost Ali Gillani. He also went to the residence of Ahmed Mujtaba Gillani and condoled the demise of his son. He, later, went to Shalimar Colony and condoled with PPP office-bearer Sima Amir Khan on the death of her parents. PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood was accompanying Bilawal. Zardari