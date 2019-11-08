‘Tezgam accident due to cylinder blast’

LAHORE:Accident of Pakistan Railways was not happened because of short circuit of electricity in the Train Tezgam, rather it happened when a cylinder blew up, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways while talking to media persons. The accident became more lethal when other cylinders present in train blew up on the occasion, he said. Many patients admitted at Sheikh Zayed Hospital narrated that the accident had happened because of gas cylinder. He explained that circuit breakers were there if short circuit happened. He said in the history of Pakistan Railways, only three accidents occurred because of fire. First accident occurred in 1992, second was occurred in 2009 and third happened now.