close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

Sikh yatrees reach Kartarpur

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

LAHORE:Sikh yatrees from India and other countries reached Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal on Thursday. Shrines Additional Secretary Tariq Wazir, Shrines Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Amir Hussain Hashmi and other officers accompanied the pilgrims.

The pilgrims observed development work at the Kartarpur Corridor and Gurdwara Sahib. They raised slogans like "Pakistan Zindabad" and Imran Khan Zindabad." The yatrees called Gurdwara Darbar Sahib one of the most beautiful Gurdwaras of the world where they performed their rituals.

The Sikh leaders said the minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying complete religious liberty and lauded efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Kartarpur Corridor. The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) made special arrangements with regard to accommodation, medical and security of the Sikh yatrees.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore