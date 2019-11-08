Sikh yatrees reach Kartarpur

LAHORE:Sikh yatrees from India and other countries reached Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal on Thursday. Shrines Additional Secretary Tariq Wazir, Shrines Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Amir Hussain Hashmi and other officers accompanied the pilgrims.

The pilgrims observed development work at the Kartarpur Corridor and Gurdwara Sahib. They raised slogans like "Pakistan Zindabad" and Imran Khan Zindabad." The yatrees called Gurdwara Darbar Sahib one of the most beautiful Gurdwaras of the world where they performed their rituals.

The Sikh leaders said the minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying complete religious liberty and lauded efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Kartarpur Corridor. The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) made special arrangements with regard to accommodation, medical and security of the Sikh yatrees.