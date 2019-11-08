CTP issues traffic plan for Eid Milad Un Nabi processions

Rawalpindi :In order to ensure the security of the faithful, City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued traffic plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) under which parking of vehicles or handcarts on the route of the Milad processions would be prohibited.

City Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that there would nearly 17 diversion points in the city to ensure traffic flow.

No tractor trolley, luggage carrier vehicles, trolleys, trucks, or any public service vehicle would be allowed to reach near Milad processions, he said.

The CTO urged citizens to use alternate routes including Airport Road, Rialto Chowk, Tipu Road, Rawal Road and Murree Road ahead of Chandi Chowk to reach Islamabad.

Ambulances, Fire Brigade and other emergency service vehicles would be checked properly besides special directives have also been issued to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious or tinted glass vehicles.

As many as 438 traffic officials including 6 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 32 Inspectors, 342 wardens and 58 junior wardens would be deployed to control traffic movement in the city.

Emergency squads have also been deputed to maintain flow of traffic in the city, he added.

Muhammad directed the officials to ensure parking at a safe distance from the procession route.

He asked wardens to remove all kinds of encroachments from the routes of the processions besides keeping a vigil eye on suspected persons and things.

Strict disciplinary action will be taken against the delinquent officials, the CTO added.

The citizens can call at City Traffic Police Helpline 051.9272616 and social media ID www.facebook.com/ctprwp to know about traffic situation on various roads.

An emergency control room has also been set up to cope with any emergency while special arrangements for traffic movement would also be made in the outskirts of the city.