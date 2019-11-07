PSA relinquish security fee of int’l events to be held in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Professional Squash Association (PSA) has waived off security fee of the two leading international events Pakistan are to host in coming December and January 2020.

Air Vice Marshal Amir Masood, Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) who is in Cape Town (South Africa) in connection with the World Squash Federation (WSF) Annual General Meeting (AGM) confirmed The News that the long standing PSF demand has been accepted by the PSA. “The Association has decided not to charge any security fee from the PSF ahead of the two international events Pakistan are to host in coming December and January. Pakistan are to organise 20 thousand dollar international event for men and $ 12000 for women in Islamabad in December this year followed by $ 50,000 Pakistan Open to be held in Karachi in January 2020. The security fee for these two events has been waved off,” he said.

AVM Amir Masood said that extra pressure had been put on Pakistan in shape of security fee by the world body. At one hand you are to look for sponsor for the event and at other you have to pay extra amount as a security fee. The PSA on the request of the PSF has decided to wave off the security amount.”

The PSF SVP said that our demand had been to wave off this fee or the formality of security process ahead of each and every international event on permanent basis. “Look there is no need of security assessment now in Pakistan. I have made it very clear that the practice is an exercise in futility. No other federation requires any security assessment ahead of the hosting any international event than why the PSF only. I have taken up this matter with the international squash body and requested them to wave off the fee permanently. The PSA has promised to give it a review.”

AVM Amir Masood also requested the PSA to make the leading players realize that Pakistan is a safe country to play. “Look Pakistan is safe place to play any sports. Though leading players have started coming Pakistan, there is a need that the PSA should back and support players for their tour to Pakistan. The country has immense contributions for the uplift of sports in the country and as such the international body is required to back and support Pakistan.”

Pakistan is also planning to host junior international event including the World Championship in coming months. “I have also taken up the matter of hosting international junior event of repute in coming days. The PSA has also promised to give the request a serious consideration. Hopefully Pakistan would get the hosting rights of international junior events in coming years.”