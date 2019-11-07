close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews
BR
Bureau report
November 7, 2019

Life-threatening objects not allowed on trains: official

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 7, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Railways has asked passengers not to carry objects that could endanger the lives of the people onboard.

Divisional Commercial Officer, Pakistan Railways, Tahir Masood Marwat, said any object that could pose a threat to the lives of passengers would not be allowed on all trains from Peshawar.

He directed the officials to check the luggage of the passengers and warned of strict action if passengers were allowed to carry such objects.

The official requested the passengers to cooperate with Railways staff to avoid untoward incidents.

