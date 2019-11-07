Discipline and tragedy

Discipline averts tragedies and travel discipline is no exception.The tragic train accident where the gas cylinder explosion singed 74 people to cinders is a grisly reminder of the dangers that undisciplined travel habits pose. When there is no permission for any inflammable material to be taken aboard passenger trains, why was the exception made for the Tableeghi Jamaat people?

Those who allowed the gas cylinders on the Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam should be punished, along with enforcement of a strict code of civic behaviour and traffic rules' adherence for all travellers including the Tableeghi Jamaat.

Raashid Wali Janjua

Rawalpindi