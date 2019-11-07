UNDP partners with Byco

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BPPL) have signed a memorandum of understanding to undertake water conservation initiatives by saving the water that is wasted at car wash stations, by re-using it.

UNDP has developed an indigenous and cost-effective water recycling prototype which recycles 5,000 liters of water.

UNDP’s Resident Representative Ignacio Artaza, said Pakistan faces extreme water scarcity challenges and the UNDP has identified efficient and cost-effective water recycling solutions by saving the water wasted during a car wash. We are pleased that Byco BPPL is planning to expand the installation of these waste-water recycling plants’ across its retail network.”

Azfar Saeed Baig, Byco’s Vice President, said Byco’s values. Byco is pleased to partner with the UNDP to launch these recycled water treatment plants at Byco’s retail outlets. “We look forward to building this partnership into a strong alliance with UNDP, towards the Sustainable Development Goal 6: Water Conservation.”