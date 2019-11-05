Stability to be guarded against vested interest, says General Qamar Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said the Pakistan Army was an organ of the state that will continue to support the national institutions as and when asked as per the Constitution.

He said this while presiding over the 226th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the GHQ here. The forum reviewed the geostrategic and national security environment besides discussing internal security, situation along the eastern border, LoC and IOJ&K, said the ISPR in a statement.

The commanders expressed firm resolve to defend the country against the full-spectrum threat. “We have attained a better internal security and stability through cohesive national efforts and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan’s armed forces, all national institutions and above all the nation. We shall not let it reverse to suit any vested agenda at any cost," General Bajwa said.

"While the Pakistan Armed Forces with support of national institutions and the nation are fully prepared and committed to thwart all threats including on Eastern Border/LOC, continued cohesion of all national stakeholders on key national issues is essential to defeat inimical forces," the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.