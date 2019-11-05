Deforestation

Pakistan is facing terrible deforestation; the loss of trees is intensifying the temperature, polluting the atmosphere, and worsening the lives of all living things. Pakistan’s forest cover has fallen to two percent – against a required 25 percent.

We have planted more than 100,000 indigenous trees in Pakistan, with a survival rate of more than 80 percent.There is no huge requirement of investment for tree plantation in the country. Every citizen of Pakistan can play a vital role in tree plantation campaigns arranged by different government and non-government organizations in the country. Imagine: if trees gave off WiFi signals, we would be planting so many trees and we would probably save the plant. But unfortunately they only produce the oxygen we breath. People have to take responsibility. It is our collective responsibility to take necessary steps towards climate change by planting more trees in our country.

Arooj Naeem

Rawalpindi