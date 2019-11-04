close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

PTF condoles death of Munir

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Munir A. Pirzada, former secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), has breathed his last in Karachi.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, PTF Council Members and the management committee, and the tennis fraternity at large offer their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on the sad demise of Pirzada.

He was a tennis legend for Pakistan, and was the national champion from 1956 to 1960. He also played Wimbeldon in 1956. Besides other prestigious international events, such as the Davis Cup, with impressive results, Pirzada played about 47 international matches and won 28.

“It is also a matter of great pride that Mr. Pirzada, under the stewardship of the then PTF President, Senator Waseem Sajjad, was instrumental in allotment of the plot for the PTF, on which proudly sits the Complex today. Such legends never die, they just fade away, forever alive in memories. Even at this stage of his life, he used to maintain regular contact with the PTF for sharing his experiences and rendering advice. He will be sorely missed by all.”

