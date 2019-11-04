School torched in Balakot

MANSEHRA: Unidentified miscreants set ablaze the building of a government primary school in Zamiri area of Balakot Saturday night. The fire reduced desks, chairs and other furniture to ashes. Niaz Ahmad, the headmaster of the school, told the police stated that a watchman rushed to the scene and raised alarm for help, after which locals sprinkled sand and water on the flames. "The furniture, stationery, records and sports goods in all classrooms and an adjoining godown were completely burnt down," he added. He said that the fire also affected the school building, which now needs renovation.