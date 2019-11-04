close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

School torched in Balakot

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

MANSEHRA: Unidentified miscreants set ablaze the building of a government primary school in Zamiri area of Balakot Saturday night. The fire reduced desks, chairs and other furniture to ashes. Niaz Ahmad, the headmaster of the school, told the police stated that a watchman rushed to the scene and raised alarm for help, after which locals sprinkled sand and water on the flames. "The furniture, stationery, records and sports goods in all classrooms and an adjoining godown were completely burnt down," he added. He said that the fire also affected the school building, which now needs renovation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan