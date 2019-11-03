Recognition of Lahore in Unesco literature welcomed

LAHORE: Provincial Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that recognition of Lahore in literature by UNESCO and its inclusion in its list is a great honour for the city, its administration and all literary circles and persons.

He said that academic and literary activities would flourish after the recognition. He congratulated all people upon the unique achievement while addressing a press conference regarding the achievement with Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi. Renowned drama writer, critic Asgar Nadeem Syed, Muneeza Hashmi, Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwer and Alhamra ED Athar Ali Khan were also present.

Provincial Information Minister Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal directed setting up a committee and focal persons to materialize all festivals. He also said that through the establishment of a calendar of events, all circles would be welcomed. Responding to media questions, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was trying to damage the image of Pakistan.

He said Fazlur Rehman’s agenda was to divert public attention from the Kashmir issue and fail government’s efforts for coming out of FATAF’s grey list. His protest is not in national interest but vested interests of all corrupt opposition leaders and to safeguard their money, he added.

Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal Lodhi said that now onwards Lahore would be developed as a city of literature in spite of mere food city.

He said that Lahore was already the City of Colleges and Literature but now it had been recognized on a global level and with the next planning the city would also prove its dignity, potential and recognition in the list of 66 cities of the world.

He said the restoration of Hazoori Bagh for storytelling place and improvement of Urdu Bazaar as literary bazaar were targets in the next phase.