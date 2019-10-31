Inam unhappy with govt’s treatment

ISLAMABAD: Doha World Beach Games gold medallist M Inam Butt, honoured by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Wednesday, was unhappy with government’s treatment, saying his achievements possibly were not enough to impress official sports authorities in Islamabad.

In an exclusive interview with The News after he was named as ambassador on sports and was given cash incentive of Rs half a million by POA President Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan, Inam said he had been patiently waiting for the government’s call that never came. “What I have achieved was not for myself alone. It is an honour for the country also. Our Prime Minister’s biggest achievement was to win the World Cup cricket for the country. That was a team game. I won the world title for three consecutive times and was expecting a call from the government.”

Inam said what he wanted was a word of encouragement. “Neither the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) nor any other government department invited me for a few words of encouragement. Our PM is a sports hero and he knows the value of sportsman in real terms. Why I am being treated like this. Why there has been no word of encouragement coming from government circle,” he questioned.

Inam Butt said his medal in the World Beach Games helped Pakistan finish at No 14 on the medal table. “I am not alone who is getting step motherly behavior from the government, Wrestling Federation is also getting the same treatment. In wrestling alone we have won 60 international medals in recent past and the government has put it in category C on their federations priority list. Soft Ball federation that is nowhere around is getting even better treatment. Wrestling not only has traditional value for the country, it has got medal potential and we have proved that so many times.”

He was also unhappy over Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) slackness and non-cooperative attitude. “Look we are preparing for important international events in coming months. Despite federation’s repeated reminders, no camp has been established so far. I don’t think we would be in a position to compete for a place in the Olympics. There are two to three very good wrestlers who if backed, trained and supported could well go on to qualify for Olympics. But no one has any passion to see Pakistan sports flourish.”

To a question on the possibility of his qualification for Olympics, Inam Butt said he had already missed one important qualification. “The federation did not have enough funds to send us to the first qualifiers. Now what we have at our hands is a tough ask as only a couple of opportunities have left,” Inam who will be seen competing in -90kg said.Meanwhile, at a function held to honour Inam, POA chief applauded him rendering services for the country.