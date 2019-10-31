Pak U-16s in command against BD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan under-16 dominated proceedings against Bangladesh on the opening day of three-day match at KRL Ground Wednesday.

After restricting tourists for just 108 in the first innings, Pakistan under-16 reached 127 for 3 in reply, already getting 19 runs lead with seven wickets in hand.Ayaz Shah claimed three wickets for 14 runs as Bangladesh were bowled out cheaply. Bangladesh team never recovered from a bad start and continued to lose wickets at regular intervals after being put into bat.

Radowan Hossan Siyam batting at number four top-scored with a 50 off 76 balls, hitting six fours. Besides Ayaz’s three wickets, Ahmad Khan and Ali Asfand took two wickets apiece for 18 and 31 runs respectively.

In reply, Pakistan were 127 for three, taking a lead of 19 runs, when stumps were drawn. For Pakistan Ali Hasan hit 59 off 81 balls, laced with eight fours and a six. Haseeb Imran (1) and M Shehzad (25) were the two other batsmen lost their wickets for Pakistan.

For Bangladesh, Shamsul Islam Epon took two wickets for 31 in 10 overs. Play will resume on Friday, Nov 1 as teams take rest on Thursday.Scores: Bangladesh 108 all-out, 44.1 overs (Radowan Hossan Siyam 50; Ayaz Shah 3-14, Ahmad Khan 2-18, Ali Asfand 2-31).