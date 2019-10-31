S Arabia holds first ever women wrestling match today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: The first ever women´s wrestling match in Saudi Arabia will be held on Thursday-the latest unlikely event staged in the kingdom. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) said that its "superstars" Natalya and Lacey Evans will face off in the pay-per-view event which will also feature former boxing champion Tyson Fury as he takes on Braun Strowman.
RIYADH: The first ever women´s wrestling match in Saudi Arabia will be held on Thursday-the latest unlikely event staged in the kingdom. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) said that its "superstars" Natalya and Lacey Evans will face off in the pay-per-view event which will also feature former boxing champion Tyson Fury as he takes on Braun Strowman.