S Arabia holds first ever women wrestling match today

RIYADH: The first ever women´s wrestling match in Saudi Arabia will be held on Thursday-the latest unlikely event staged in the kingdom. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) said that its "superstars" Natalya and Lacey Evans will face off in the pay-per-view event which will also feature former boxing champion Tyson Fury as he takes on Braun Strowman.