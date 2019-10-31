close
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Hashoo Group offers markdown

Islamabad

Islamabad:Hashoo Group signs MoU for Pearl-Continental Hotels with Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), offering attractive dining discount at restaurants at Pearl-Continental Hotels across Pakistan, on all FBL Credit Cards and Platinum Debit Cards.

According to the MoU signed between Pearl-Continental Hotels and Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), all FBL Credit Cards and Platinum Debit Card customers can now avail 40% discount on dining at Pearl-Continental Hotels.

Additionally, FBL customers can also avail a 30% discount on rooms at Pearl-Continental Hotels in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Muzaffarabad by using a promo code and booking only through the hotel’s website, for Fridays and Saturdays. The offer is valid from October 18 till December 31, 2019.

