Hashoo Group offers markdown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad:Hashoo Group signs MoU for Pearl-Continental Hotels with Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), offering attractive dining discount at restaurants at Pearl-Continental Hotels across Pakistan, on all FBL Credit Cards and Platinum Debit Cards.
According to the MoU signed between Pearl-Continental Hotels and Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), all FBL Credit Cards and Platinum Debit Card customers can now avail 40% discount on dining at Pearl-Continental Hotels.
Additionally, FBL customers can also avail a 30% discount on rooms at Pearl-Continental Hotels in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Muzaffarabad by using a promo code and booking only through the hotel’s website, for Fridays and Saturdays. The offer is valid from October 18 till December 31, 2019.
Islamabad:Hashoo Group signs MoU for Pearl-Continental Hotels with Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), offering attractive dining discount at restaurants at Pearl-Continental Hotels across Pakistan, on all FBL Credit Cards and Platinum Debit Cards.
According to the MoU signed between Pearl-Continental Hotels and Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), all FBL Credit Cards and Platinum Debit Card customers can now avail 40% discount on dining at Pearl-Continental Hotels.
Additionally, FBL customers can also avail a 30% discount on rooms at Pearl-Continental Hotels in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Muzaffarabad by using a promo code and booking only through the hotel’s website, for Fridays and Saturdays. The offer is valid from October 18 till December 31, 2019.