Turkish republic day marked

Islamabad:The Turkish embassy marked the country's republic day on its lush-green lawns here on Tuesday night.

Federal minister for Power and Petrolium Omar Ayub was the chief guest at the event, where many federal and provincial ministers were also in attendance. Senior military and civilian officials, diplomats and people from different walks of life also showed up.

Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul read out the message of his country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and said Pakistan held a special place for Turkey and Turkish diplomacy and the bilateral relations would continue to grow.

He said Turkey and Pakistan had always been with each other through thick and thin and had never denied their mutual support. "We (Turkey) will continue to stand side by side with Pakistan in any time of need in the future as well," he said.

The envoy said Proclamation of the Republic represented the launch of the fundamental modernisation process in Turkey. He said the Turkish nation underwent a comprehensive set of reforms in all facets of life, leading to a social, economic and institutional transformation.

"The Turkish nation managed to transform its deep experience of modernisation efforts that was accumulated in the preceding two centuries into a modern, democratic, and secular state.

"Today, we are proud and happy to commemorate the proclamation of our Republic and pay tribute to the architects of modern Turkey, notably Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Turkey. Our unwavering commitment to maintaining a democratic, secular, and the prosperous country goes unabated," he said. Minister Omar Ayub declared Pak-Turkish relations cordial and excellent and said Pakistan wished to further strengthen them.