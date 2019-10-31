54 persons arrested in crackdown

LAHORE :Civil Lines division police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 54 criminals and seized illegal arms and drugs.

Four pistols, 2kg and 530gram charas and 160 litre liquor were seized from the arrested accused. Civil Lines division police busted a gang and arrested its three members along with recovery of loot worth more than Rs150,000.

Moreover, four proclaimed offenders of A&B categories and 10 court absconders were also held. Police also arrested 13 persons for violating the laws on kite flying, wheelie, firing into the air, begging, prices, renting premises and loudspeaker use.