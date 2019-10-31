close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Khursheed Shah’s son served summon by NAB

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur, served summons to PPP MPA, Syed Farrukh Shah, s/o arrested PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

Sources said Farrukh Shah appeared on Wednesday at the NAB office Sukkur, where he was asked about his assets, properties in Karachi. The NAB asked him about the purchase of six acres of land in the Karachi Sector No-6 at Deh Sounghal and Tappo Gujjaro.

The sources elaborated that the NAB team asked about the money trail of the purchased properties. They said in a case of assets beyond known means, Syed Khursheed Shah was in NAB custody. It may be mentioned that the NAB is investigating as many as 16 other corruption cases against the Shah and his family and closed aides about their assets.

