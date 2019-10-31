close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
October 31, 2019

Five of a family killed in DI Khan accident

October 31, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Five persons, including two women and two children, were killed and eight others injured when a tractor-trolley overturned near Mughal Kot on the Dera-Zhobroad on Wednesday. The tractor-trolley was coming from Zhob to Dera Ismail Khan when it overturned at Sarobi Pul due to brake failure.

The eight injured also included women and children. They were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan. The injured were identified as Rubina Bibi, Salma Bibi, Khazana Bibi, Maimoona Bibi, Raza Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mir Saleem and Akram.

