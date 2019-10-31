500-bed teaching hospital to be constructed in Sialkot

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Wednesday that a 500-bed teaching hospital would be constructed in Sialkot. She said this while chairing a meeting at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here.

The meeting reviewed progress on upgrade and other matters relating to Sialkot DHQ Hospital.

Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq apprised the meeting of the medical facilities being provided in the hospital. Dr Yasmin Rashid said provision of the best healthcare facilities to the masses was the important agenda of the government.

She added that the best available treatment facilities would be provided in the new state-of-the-art teaching hospital. Mother and child treatment facilities would be made available and parking tower will also be constructed in the teaching hospital which would have 500 beds, the minister concluded.—APP

Our correspondent adds: A meeting of Cabinet Committee was held at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Capt (R) M Usman, Lahore Division Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi, DC Danish Afzaal, Punjab Heath Services DG Dr Haroon Jahangir were also present on the occasion.

The commissioners and DCs of other areas participated in the meeting through video link. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that all available resources were being utilised for the eradication of dengue.

The ratio of dengue cases has significantly reduced due to efforts of officers and district administration, she said. Effective measures should be taken continuously in order to eradicate dengue larva, she added.

Dr Yasmin said all diagnostics tests of dengue patients were being conducted free of cost. She said the Health Department was collecting facts and figures of dengue patients from private hospitals and laboratories.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday distributed Sehat Insaf Cards among the deserving people at Government TB Bilal Gunj Hospital. Special Secretary Khalid Nazir Watto and CEO Health Lahore Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman Gurmani were also present. Dr Yasmin Rashid also visited Sehat Insaf Card counter and exchanged views with the people.

Addressing the participants in the ceremony, she said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sehat Insaf Cards were being distributed among those who were living below poverty line.

Sehat Insaf Cards are being distributed in more than 20,000 deserving people in the hospital, she said and added people having Sehat Insaf Cards could avail free treatment facility for their families amounting to Rs720,000.