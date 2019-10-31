close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Two killed in Bannu blast

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

BANNU: Two people were killed in a blast caused by explosives in Janikhel area in Bannu on Wednesday, official sources said. The sources said that two motorcyclists identified as Shabashullah, son of Sabar Khan, and Shermadol, son of Akbar Zaman, were killed in the blast. Later, the security forces launched a search operation in the area.

