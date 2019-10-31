close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 31, 2019

Amazon ditches grocery delivery fee

Business

AFP
October 31, 2019

San Francisco: Amazon ditched its grocery delivery fee on Tuesday in the retail giant´s latest attempt to corner the home delivery market, putting pressure on competitors such as rival Walmart.The company said it was dropping the additional $15 monthly fee for existing users of its Amazon Fresh delivery service, which is available through its Prime subscription program.

"Grocery delivery is one of the fastest growing businesses at Amazon, and we think this will be one of the most-loved Prime benefits," said the firm´s vice president Stephenie Landry. Prime membership costs $119 annually and includes video streaming services along with free, fast delivery of many Amazon purchases.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business