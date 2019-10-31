Amazon ditches grocery delivery fee

San Francisco: Amazon ditched its grocery delivery fee on Tuesday in the retail giant´s latest attempt to corner the home delivery market, putting pressure on competitors such as rival Walmart.The company said it was dropping the additional $15 monthly fee for existing users of its Amazon Fresh delivery service, which is available through its Prime subscription program.

"Grocery delivery is one of the fastest growing businesses at Amazon, and we think this will be one of the most-loved Prime benefits," said the firm´s vice president Stephenie Landry. Prime membership costs $119 annually and includes video streaming services along with free, fast delivery of many Amazon purchases.