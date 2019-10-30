close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
Three cops transferred

Peshawar

 
October 30, 2019

Three police officers were transferred and assigned new postings on Tuesday.According to a notification issued on Tuesday, DSP University Town Mohammad Arshad was posted at the Training Directorate. Mohammad Shabbir was posted in his place.

Zareef Khan was closed to the Central Police Office on arrival from course.

