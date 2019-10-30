Three cops transferred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Three police officers were transferred and assigned new postings on Tuesday.According to a notification issued on Tuesday, DSP University Town Mohammad Arshad was posted at the Training Directorate. Mohammad Shabbir was posted in his place.
Zareef Khan was closed to the Central Police Office on arrival from course.
