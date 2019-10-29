ACLC arrests inter-provincial gang of car-lifters

Islamabad: Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police busted a gang of car-lifter and recovered five cars worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqar-uddin Syed assigned task to SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against car-lifters.

Following his directions, special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali along with other officials. This team achieved a success and apprehended four members of an inter-provincial gang.

The gangsters have been identified as Habib-Ur-Rehman, Muhammad Niaz, Muhammad Chan Zaib and Zafar Iqbal.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Punjab.

The recovered vehicles bear the registration numbers are as follows: Toyota Grandy (DB-389), Toyota Corolla (AG-887), Toyota Corolla (LEA-6925), Toyota Corolla (B-2215) and Toyota Corolla (IDJ-6081). DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed has appreciated the performance of ACLC Police Team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car lifting incidents.