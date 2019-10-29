KP-PSRA invites records of fees charged by private schools

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority (KP-PSRA), in compliance with Supreme Courts and Peshawar High Court judgments and under the KPPSRA Act 2017 and Regulations 2018, is currently engaged in a process to inter alia categorise schools and determine their fee structure.
Since the KP-PSRA was established in 2017 and faces a dearth of information, the KP-PSRA has requested through all stakeholders, including but not limited to private schools, students and parents, to cooperate with the KP-PSRA by furnishing it with record/evidence/proof of the fees charged by various private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2017, so as to enable PK-PSRA to reach an uninformed decision.
In this connection, the relevant record/ evidence/ proof may be sent to the KP-PSRA within 10 days, on the e-mail address: [email protected] postal address: House No. 18-E, Jamal ud Din Afghani Road, University Town, Peshawar.
