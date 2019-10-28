Man held over house party murder released under probe

MILTON KEYNES: A man arrested over the double murder of two teenagers who were knifed to death at a house party has been released under investigation.

The 27-year-old was on Saturday held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, were killed in the attack in Milton Keynes last weekend.

Ansah died from a stab wound to the back, while Gillham-Rice was knifed in the chest just before midnight on October 19, police said. Thames Valley Police said on Sunday the 27-year-old man had since been released under investigation. Two other men have been charged over the house party deaths.

Earl Bevans, 22, appeared before High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday sporting a black eye and another bruise on the other side of his face. Bevans, who has a large tattoo on his neck, wore a grey tracksuit and spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, that he has no fixed address and that he was represented by Wasif Ahmed, during the brief hearing.

He is charged with two counts of murder over the attack at a party in the Emerson Valley estate. Bevans also faces two counts of attempted murder after Ryan Brown, 23, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, were left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He replied “yes” when he was asked if he understood the charges, but was not required to enter any pleas. The bench of magistrates, chaired by Pat Milliner, remanded him in custody ahead of a bail hearing at Luton Crown Court on Monday.

He will appear alongside Charlie Chandler, 21, who was remanded in custody by magistrates on Friday. Chandler, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley, is also charged with two counts of murder and two of attempted murder. In an appeal on Friday, Thames Valley Police threatened to identify further potential suspects still at large if they do not hand themselves in.