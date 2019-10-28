Transgenders incorporated into loan scheme

Islamabad: The government under Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan’ Programme’s loan scheme has accommodated transgender community for having better involvement of marginalized and deprived factions in the society.

According to an official, Prime Minister’s Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) in its ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Loan Scheme has assisted transgender for equal opportunity to every citizen of the country with equal rights. He said the past governments did nothing for the transgender who remained neglected in all major schemes.

However, he added that the present government had given high priority to the transgenders to make them useful member of the society.