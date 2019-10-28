close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 28, 2019

Transgenders incorporated into loan scheme

National

A
APP
October 28, 2019

Islamabad: The government under Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan’ Programme’s loan scheme has accommodated transgender community for having better involvement of marginalized and deprived factions in the society.

According to an official, Prime Minister’s Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) in its ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Loan Scheme has assisted transgender for equal opportunity to every citizen of the country with equal rights. He said the past governments did nothing for the transgender who remained neglected in all major schemes.

However, he added that the present government had given high priority to the transgenders to make them useful member of the society.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan