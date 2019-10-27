close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
October 27, 2019

Tevta, APTMA to form textile council

Lahore

LAHORE : Tevta Chairman Ali Salman Siddique called on APTMA Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir and both agreed to form a textile sector council.

According to a press release, the two organisations would join hands for the preparation of workforce for the textile sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Salman Siddique said Tevta’s vision was to upgrade its courses keeping in view the needs of the industry and to provide maximum job opportunities to the Tevta graduates. He said the establishment of the council was a step in this direction.

