Probe launched into ‘robbery’

NOWSHERA: The police on Saturday launched probe into the ‘robbery’ incident in which a family was deprived of cash and ornaments worth billions of rupees in Shaidu area of the district. “We are investigating the case along scientific lines and several people including a woman were questioned,” said an official, adding, the owner of the house had refused to give the details. And the police had also sent the first information report to the Federal Board Of Revenue. Syed Azfar Ali Shah, the owner of a factory, told police that he had gone to Lahore along with his family. He said upon their return after two days, they found cash and ornaments worth billions of rupees missing. He said the thieves had entered into house by breaking the windowpanes in their absence and decamped the valuables.