Emergency-like situation in country, says Siraj

NOWSHERA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Senator Sirajul Haq on Friday said emergency-like situation prevailed in the country as the government had besieged the capital through containers ahead of the planned Azadi March of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

“The Kashmir cause has suffered a setback due to the chaotic situation in the country,” Sirajul Haq told a party meeting here. The JI head said peaceful protest was the right of the opposition parties. “If PTI can hold 126 days dharna in Islamabad, why not JUI-F,” he went on to add.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to deliver and even his supporters wanted a change, he said, adding the PTI government had failed even to get even the support of the Islamic countries in the United Nations. Sirajul Haq said US, Israel and India wanted to create unrest in the Islamic countries. The JI had emerged a major political force in the country. “Only JI can steer the country out of the prevailing challenges,” he added. He also criticised the provincial government for its failure to launch uplift projects in the province. “The people in Peshawar have been suffering due to the so-called mega project of Bus Rapid Transit,” he said.