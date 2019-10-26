Vela double sends Ibrahimovic, Galaxy crashing out of playoffs

LOS ANGELES, California: Carlos Vela scored twice as Los Angeles FC dumped Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the LA Galaxy out of the MLS Cup playoffs with a 5-3 derby victory on Thursday.

Mexico international striker Vela took his season goal tally to 36 with two first half strikes at the Banc of California Stadium. Ibrahimovic led a rousing Galaxy fightback, setting up a Cristian Pavon goal before grabbing an opportunistic second-half equaliser to make it 2-2.

But LAFC hit back with goals from Diego Rossi and substitute Adama Diomande to surge into a 4-2 lead. A headed goal from Galaxy substitute Rolf Feltscher raised hopes of another comeback, but Diomande’s second of the night made the game safe.

It was a first ever win for LAFC over the Galaxy, a burgeoning Major League Soccer rivalry that has been dubbed “El Trafico” in a reference to the Californian city’s notorious traffic. LAFC will now face the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference Championship final next Tuesday.