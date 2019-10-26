Kashmir solidarity

Following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s illegal and unconstitutional steps on August 5, 2019, Pakistan had quite justifiably adopted an aggressive stance which has started paying rich dividends gradually. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi adopted an aggressive policy on the foreign front using all forums to expose Indian hostilities, and the gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and also persistent violations of ceasefire across the Line of Control (LoC).

In his maiden speech at the UN General Assembly last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue. Both the PM and the foreign minister contacted world leaders and extensively apprised them of the tragic happenings in Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan has been supporting the Kashmiris’ just indigenous struggle throughout and it is worth mentioning that the Pakistani nation will be observing a Black Day on October 27 as a continued expression of their solidarity with the Kashmiris.

M Z Rifat

Lahore