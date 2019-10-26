Two friends killed, four injured in road accident

Two friends lost their lives and four others were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a car in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police said that the accident took place when the victims, residents of the Korangi area, were returning to their homes from Sea View. The accident took place on Khayaban-e-Ittehad near Phase VII extension within the limits of the Gizri police station.

A passenger bus of route no N-4 and Suzuki Margalla collided with each other. As a result, two friends died on the spot while the other four were severely injured.

Responding to information, police and ambulances from different welfare organisations reached the scene and shifted the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the deceased were identified as 25-year-old Ahsan, son of Iqbal, and 26-year-old Humayun while the injured as Babar Amin, 26, Bashar Mushtaq, 28, Fayyaz Noman, 25, and Waris Shakil, 19.

According to SHO Rizwan Haider, the victims had dinner at a restaurant in the Saddar area and then they went to Sea View. The bus driver managed to escape while the vehicle had been impounded by police.

Tanker driver dies

A 50-year-old man, Mushtaq, son of Qadir Buksh, was crushed to death by his own vehicle in Sultanabad within the jurisdiction of the Docks police station.

According to SHO Aslam Jutt, Mushtaq was the owner of the tanker, and he was busy in some tanker repair work when the other driver reversed the vehicle to check whether the fault got fixed or not, resultantly, he was crushed to death. The deceased, father of five children, hailed from Multan. Police said that no case had been registered while an investigation was underway.