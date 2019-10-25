Smuggling of NDP vehicles: President rejects Quetta Customs representation

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan has rejected another representation of FBR’s Customs Quetta against recommendations of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) regarding smuggling of non-duty paid (NDP) vehicles.

The Collector Customs, Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Quetta had filed a representation before President Arif Alvi against orders of FTO about investigation of wide spread reports of presence of showrooms dealing in non-paid vehicles (NDP) on main road of Quetta and further transportation of NDP vehicles to other parts of the country.

The FTO had recommended it to FBR to direct Chief Collector (Enforcement) Quetta to examine seizure reports of Non Duty Paid (NDP) vehicles and take disciplinary action against officials who failed in exercising their powers against smuggling of NDP vehicles and providing protection to offenders.

The FTO had recommended it to FBR to direct Chief Collector (Enforcement) Quetta to form task force for action against smuggling of NDP vehicles by regularly conducting raids on the showrooms and to ensure that all seizures in future be made complying legal requirements, including criminal prosecution against the persons/owners of the show rooms from whom the NDP vehicles are recovered.

According to the details the FTO in a suo moto case investigated wide spread reports of presence of show rooms dealing in Non Duty Paid (NDP) smuggled vehicles on main roads of Quetta and further transportation of NDP vehicles to other parts of the country. Notices were issued to the Secretary, Revenue Division, Inspector General Frontier Constabulary and Deputy Inspector General of Police to submit comments. Being dissatisfied by the comments and progress in the matter, the FTO observed that serious efforts needed to be made to eradicate this menace. The submissions made by the department as well as by the directorate, police and FC reflected that menace of smuggling of NDP vehicles, its business and being openly plied not only in Balochistan but all over the country is an undisputed fact. The actions taken by the department seem to be having no effect.

The FTO observed that the data provided by MCC Quetta and Directorate reflects that influx of NDP vehicles instead of decreasing has increased due to lack of deterrence as no action is taken against the smugglers or the individuals involved in the business of NDP vehicles as a result it encourages smuggling and business of NDP vehicles. At this juncture, it is observed that in all cases the accused are stated to be unknown so much so, the recoveries made from showrooms are also shown to have been made from unknown individuals.

According to FTO findings, the reports submitted by the department indicate that the department takes benefit of smuggling vehicles to achieve revenue target, therefore, no action is taken against smugglers and individuals involved in business of NDP vehicles, fearing that action may adversely affect inflow of smuggling of vehicles making it difficult for the department to achieve its revenue targets.

The FTO report reveals that it would not be out of place to observe that the excuse advanced by the department especially MCC, Quetta about non- cooperation of FC and LEAs, is negated by the minutes of meeting as FC, Police as well as local administration not only attended the meeting but also offered full cooperation for raids on showrooms and snap checking. Since the department has remained dormant, therefore, it does indicate that the customs officials collusively did not want to take legal action against the smugglers and owners of showrooms for their ulterior motives. Thus, failure in exercise of powers for corrupt motives, inefficiency, inattention and neglect in the discharge of duties is evident.