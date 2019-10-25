Dubai relaxes liquor laws, allows tourists to buy alcohol

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Dubai has loosened its liquor laws to allow tourists to purchase alcohol in state-controlled stores, previously only accessible to license-holding residents, as the United Arab Emirates saw the first drop in alcohol sales by volume in a decade.
The new laws, which also let visitors to skyscraper-studded Dubai obtain liquor permits themselves for the first time, come amid a widening economic downturn affecting this oil-rich nation.
The laws close a long-standing legal conundrum facing imbibing tourists who travel here.
Throwing back shots, sipping a beer or indulging in a Champagne-soaked brunch in this city-state remains illegal without a drinker holding a permit, though no bartender ever asks to see one before pouring a drink.
“The UAE is facing tough challenges, as changes in both consumers’ buying behavior and demographics started to have an effect,” the market research firm Euromonitor International said.
DUBAI: Dubai has loosened its liquor laws to allow tourists to purchase alcohol in state-controlled stores, previously only accessible to license-holding residents, as the United Arab Emirates saw the first drop in alcohol sales by volume in a decade.
The new laws, which also let visitors to skyscraper-studded Dubai obtain liquor permits themselves for the first time, come amid a widening economic downturn affecting this oil-rich nation.
The laws close a long-standing legal conundrum facing imbibing tourists who travel here.
Throwing back shots, sipping a beer or indulging in a Champagne-soaked brunch in this city-state remains illegal without a drinker holding a permit, though no bartender ever asks to see one before pouring a drink.
“The UAE is facing tough challenges, as changes in both consumers’ buying behavior and demographics started to have an effect,” the market research firm Euromonitor International said.