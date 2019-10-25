Illegal driving

Pakistan is an emerging market and listed as one of the Next Eleven, that have the potential to become the world’s largest economies. However, we are still challenged with some basic issues that reflects that proper infrastructure is not in place. One of these issues is that we still encounter unlicensed and underage driving. Mostly, these kids are driving under the supervision of their parents and guardians who are equally responsible besides our system.

Based on reports, 90 percent of the accidents are caused because people are not abiding by the traffic rules, and driving without licence. The proper training for driving and traffic rules/obligations is extremely necessary and it should be incorporated in the school curriculum so our children are aware of this as they make progress in their life. As we can see many people drive on the streets without any driving licence and they not only risk their own life but are also a threat for others too. Hence, I request the law enforcement authorities and the Sindh Police Department to ensure that a proper system for issuance of driving licences should be in place and make necessary arrangements to monitor and control underage driving.

Maria Siddiqui

Karachi