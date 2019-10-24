Elections 2018: Imran was favourite among male voters, Nawaz among female

ISLAMABAD: Which party impressed female voters the most in General Elections 2018? There is a perception that Imran Khan is the first choice of female voters but elections result has falsified this myth. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) emerged as the preferred party for female voters whereas PTI is favorite among male voters, analysis of General Election 2018 result shows.

Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) has analysed 79,493 polling stations’ Form-45. As per data, 35,988 out of total 79,493 polling stations were set up separately for male and female voters in the same electoral areas. Fafen has analysed the result of these 35,988 polling stations to determine the voting choices of male and female voters.

It is difficult to access the voting preferences on combined (male & female) polling stations. Therefore, to determine the voters’ electoral choices, Fafen has analysed the data of male and female polling stations established separately in the General Elections 2018.

As per Fafen data, PTI won 23,564 electoral areas of male polling stations across the country whereas it was declared winner at 19,771 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, the ruling party won 18,220 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations. It is important to note here that an electoral area (census block) is the smallest unit/measurement of population and demarcated by the Pakistan Census Organisation (PCO). Census blocks are the building blocks of a polling scheme. Up to 250 households form one census block.

PML-N was declared winner in 14,455 electoral areas of male polling stations across the country and 17,020 electoral areas of female polling stations. The party also won 13,578 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations across the country. The result shows that N-league is popular party amongst women voters across the country. Although the ratio of votes is higher in Punjab as compared to other provinces but voting pattern was same as more women voted for PML-N than male voters, Fafen report shows.

As per Fafen report, Pakistan People’s Party has won 6,416 electoral areas of male polling stations and 8,748 electoral areas of female polling stations. The party has also won 6,030 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations across the country. The GE 2018 results reflect that PPP is a favourite party for female voters. Although the ratio of votes for PPP is higher in Sindh than the other provinces but the party is favourite for female voters in other provinces as well.

Party-wise women voting choices in provinces

Punjab

PTI remained a popular party among male voters in Punjab as it won 13,598 electoral areas of male polling stations and 11,003 electoral areas of female polling stations. Whereas the ruling PTI also won 10,402 electoral areas of combine (male and female) polling stations in Punjab.

PML-N remained a popular party among female voters in Punjab. The PML-N was declared winner in 13,792 electoral areas of male polling stations and 16,198 electoral areas of female polling stations. Whereas the party has also won 13,107 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in the province.

PPP has won 852 electoral areas of male polling stations and 1,349 electoral areas of female polling stations. The party also won 744 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in Punjab.

Pakistan Muslim League was declared winner 749 electoral areas of male polling stations and 653 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, it also won 642 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in Punjab.

Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan won 302 electoral areas of male polling stations and 221 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, it also won at 133 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in Punjab.

Sindh

PPP emerged as the most favourite party among women voters in Sindh. The party remained winner 5,222 electoral areas of male polling stations and 6,520 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, the party also won 5,026 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in Sindh. PTI was declared winner in 1,678 electoral areas of male polling stations and 1,446 electoral areas of female polling stations. Similarly, the ruling party also won 1,113 electoral areas of both male and female polling stations in Sindh.