Climate policy

The detrimental effects of climate change cannot be overstated. There has been a unanimous consensus worldwide even at the UN level to reverse the adverse impacts of this menace.

This is also reflected by the creation of a separate Ministry of Climate Change in Pakistan, and the launch of the 10 billion tree tsunami by the present government and its so called zero-tolerance policy against cutting of trees. Incredibly at the end of every scientific study it appears that the one and only way to mitigate climate change is by growing more trees with no other existing solution.

I would like to appeal to any responsible entities in the government, private sector and the civil society to play their part and enforce an end to tree cutting, considering that these poor trees are part of the city’s roadside plantation.

Fuad Enver

Islamabad