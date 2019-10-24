Free glasses distributed to schoolgirls

Islamabad :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday gave away free glasses to 168 students of Islamabad Model College for Girls, G/6-1 suffering from weak eyesight.

The glasses were distributed under the School Eye Health Screening programme during a ceremony held by a private organisation, Sight Saver, in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Education and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

In the first phase of the initiative, the eye screening of around 200,000 students of the 423 schools, colleges of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) will be checked. Initially, the eye-screening test was held in two public sector schools out of which around 168 students were identified with weak eyesight.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that the project had been started by NGO Sight Saver at his request. He commended the efforts of Country Director Sight Saver Syeda Munaza Gilani for her cooperation in completing the project.

He said the expenses of the project were totally given by the Sight Saver. The minister said weak eyesight was affecting the study of children.